Police Searching For Suspects After OKC Man Allegedly Kidnapped, Robbed And Beaten
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating an alleged kidnapping of a Northeast Oklahoma City man. The victim told police the suspects approached him while he was washing his truck in his driveway.
Residents in the neighborhood of Northeast 122nd Street and Midwest Boulevard said violent crimes do not happen often on their street.
“It was quite shocking,” said Deana Hill, neighbor. “Hard to believe really that somebody would come out here and do that.”
The victim told police the two suspects beat him with a lead pipe and a gun, and then stole a TV and jewelry from the home.
They forced the man in his truck and drove to multiple locations in the metro. He reported the first stop was at an apartment complex at Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell to drop off the stolen property. After that, they drove to Southeast 25th and I-35, and finally to Southwest 20th and Portland Avenue.
“That’s when they kicked him out of the vehicle and took off in his truck,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “That truck has since been recovered.”
At one point during the drive, police said the woman used the victim's bank card at an ATM.
The suspects also stole his phone, leaving him to flag down an officer for help. Police said the man was bloody and badly injured.
“He was also assaulted multiple times throughout the kidnapping incident,” said Morgan. “Officers reported his arm was broken during the incident as well.”
The man's neighbors are now spreading the word about the attack and taking extra precautions at their homes.
“Shut my gate I guess,” said Hill. “I haven’t done that, but I think maybe I should.”
The public can call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 to report tips about the woman in the photo.