ST. GABRIEL, La. - Authorities say a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy filmed a mother performing a sex act on her 1-year-old boy.

News outlets report St. Gabriel Police arrested Shaderick Jones on Friday on multiple charges including principal to first-degree rape.

The boy’s mother was arrested Saturday on a charge of first-degree rape and incest. According to WAFB-TV, she told investigators she was coerced into performing the sex act because Jones had a traffic arrest warrant against her.

Jones had worked for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2015. He was fired after his arrest.