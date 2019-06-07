News
Police: Man Having 'Mental Episode' Shot Multiple Times, Dies In NW OKC
OKC police are investigating after a man shot multiple times died Friday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the 7400 block of Northwest 10th Street, just before 8 p.m.
According to reports, the victim was “having a mental episode” and kicked out his own windshield. He then, walked to another vehicle and attempted to kick the mirror. The occupants of that vehicle got out, and the victim was shot at least three times.
Police said the victim died from his wounds.
The names of those involved have not been released at this time.
