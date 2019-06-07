Tinker AFB Welcomes New Commander
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Officials at Tinker Air Force Base welcomed a new commander during a ceremony Friday.
Col. Paul Filcek will now serve as the 72nd Air Base Wing commander. The Change of Command Ceremony was held at the Tinker Club Friday morning.
Filcek’s predecessor, Col. Kenyon Bell, is leaving Tinker Air Force Base to serve as commander at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas.
“Getting into this particular role and being responsible for the installation is a little bit overwhelming, but that'll last only a few minutes and soon we'll be on stride,” said Col. Filcek.
Col. Filcek is no stranger to Tinker, arriving at the base almost a year ago. The community, he says, will stay a priority.
“I have a personal slogan, the only people that don't want to live in Oklahoma haven't been here,” said Col. Filcek. “This is going to be a really neat relationship for a long time.”
Following his time at Tinker, Col. Bell says he plans to take a trip to Disney with family.
Col. Filcek says he is ready to get to work.
“We have some things that have made the news and those will obviously be very high priority items on our list,” said Col. Filcek. “Behind the scenes and in the trenches, the number one agenda in this organization is that development of the workforce, and the development of leaders to make people better than we found them.”