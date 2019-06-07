One of the three captains for the 2019 World Cup squad, veteran forward Carli Lloyd will be playing in her fourth FIFA Women's World Cup this year. Only four women have more appearances in a U.S.A. jersey than Lloyd. She is fourth on the top scorers list and seventh for assists. She tallied six of the 14 goals the U.S.A scored in the 2015 tournament, winning the adidas Golden Ball award in the process.