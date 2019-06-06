ODOT: No I-235 Drainage Issues During OKC Flash Flooding; Construction Project A Success
OKLAHOMA CITY - Heavy rains Thursday caused flooding all over the Oklahoma City metro area. The one spot you didn’t have to worry about was Interstate 235, between Northeast 36th Street and the Interstate 44 Interchange.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation spent $88 million to widen that roadway—otherwise known as the Broadway Extension—from four to six lanes. The project also added more than 30 storm drains to an area that previously only had one storm drain for nearly five decades.
Right now, ODOT is working on another chapter of the I-235 project, that will extend from I-44 to 63rd Street.
“We’re nearing the end of a seven-phase overall corridor upgrade plan, and so this is the biggest of all the projects. It’s a $105 million project,” said ODOT Spokesperson Lisa Shearer-Salim.