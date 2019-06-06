News
Yukon PD: Roadway Expected To Be Closed 2 Weeks After Near Washout
YUKON, Oklahoma - Thursday, flash flooding caused a problem for many metro roads, including Highway 4 near Yukon.
The rising water threatens to washout the roadway, and crews shut it down between Wilshire and Wagner.
Police said they’ve never seen anything like this, and said they expect the roadway to be closed at least two weeks.
According to police, a neighbor in the area first noticed the portions of the road beginning to wash away.
Public Works and ODOT were brought in to work on repairs.
“I’ve worked for the police department for 30 years and I’ve been a resident of Yukon for 48, and I’ve never seen this much erosion take place along this roadway,” said Yukon Police Chief John Corn.