News
Bulky Trash Pickup Delayed By Up To 3 Days In OKC
Bulky trash pickup will be delayed by up to three days in Oklahoma City due to weather, city officials said Thursday.
Debris collection from the May 25 storms and heavy rain this week are the reasons for the delay, city officials said.
This does not affect regular trash and recycling pickup.
If it is not your bulky trash pickup week, don't set out anything because crews won't be back until your next regularly scheduled pickup date in July.
If your trash has not been picked up by June 8, please call the City's utility customer service line on Monday, June 10, at 405-297-2833.