ONEOK Is Donating $1,000,000 To Flood Victims Of Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Flood victims of Oklahoma are set to receive donations from ONEOK to help with recent disaster relief.
On Thursday, June 6 ONEOK and the ONEOK Foundation will contribute $1,000,000 for victims of the recent Oklahoma weather devastation, and $500,000 of donations are going to the American Red Cross as immediate help.
"Many have sustained significant damage to their homes or have been displaced,” said Terry Spencer, ONEOK’s president and chief executive officer.
“Many families in eastern Oklahoma communities will be facing challenges during the cleanup and restoration process. Our hearts and thoughts go out to everyone impacted by the effects of these powerful storms and flooding.”
The remaining amount of money will be used to meet the needs of local communities, cleanup efforts, and other charitable organizations.
