K-9 Unit Tracks Down OKC High-Speed Chase Suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has been arrested following a high-speed chase that took place early Wednesday morning.
The chase started in Southwest Oklahoma City near Grand and Blackwelder around 3:30 a.m., after an officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
“The officer followed the car for a short distance before trying to engage it. Cause he was waiting for other units to arrive,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
According to the police report, the vehicle made several turns in an apparent attempt to see if the officer was tailing him. The driver, now identified as Olie Perkins, 30, accelerated and tried to lose the officer.
Perkins drove into a neighborhood in Southeast OKC, near Jones and Huddleston Street.
“We got the helicopter involved in the chase. Trying to help us keep an eye on the suspect in case he bailed out. Which is exactly what he did,” Knight said.
Officers established a perimeter and a K-9 unit was called to the scene. The K-9, named Tank, was able to direct officers to a home a few doors down, where Perkins was found inside.
“The dog is the one who tracked the suspect. Without the dog, we would not have located the suspect,” Knight said.
Oklahoma City, Valley Brook and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were all involved Wednesday morning.
The only damage reported was to a stop sign in the area. It was knocked over when the suspect’s vehicle continued to roll, after he bailed from it.
Perkins was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.