The city administrator will closely watch the effects of the decriminalization for a year and provide the council an assessment of the community impact. Gallo said lawmakers will have to establish rules and regulations to determine how they can be legalized and what the associated risks are.

Gallow said entheogenic were commonly used to treat ailments in his house growing up. "Growing up in the Mexican community, this was our cure," Gallo said, the AP reported. "We didn't have a Walgreens. We didn't have a way to pay for any drugs. These are plants we have known for thousands of years in our community and that we continue to use."

While "magic mushrooms" remain illegal for most of the country, others have spoken out about their healing powers. The drug can quickly and effectively help treat anxiety and depression in cancer patients, an effect that may last for months, two small studies found.

The 2016 studies were preliminary, and experts said more definitive research must be done on the effects of the substance, called psilocybin. The leaders of the two studies, Dr. Stephen Ross of New York University and Roland Griffiths of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, said nobody should try the substances on their own, which would be risky.