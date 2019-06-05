"We are a group of 4 educated and working professionals and were classified as criminals and animals over and over again," Simpson continued in his post. "This was very traumatic for us, personally. She became so angry, rude, and disrespectful that we had to call @NYPD because we weren't sure if she'd attack us."

Airbnb has now deactivated the woman's account. The company also replied to a response on Simpson's Twitter thread, stating: "The language is unacceptable and has no place in the Airbnb community. We've removed the host from our platform and are supporting the guests with a new place to stay. We're thankful to them for bringing this to our attention so we could take action."