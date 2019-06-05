On the witness stand for a fifth consecutive day was Kimberly Deem-Eshelman, who is serving as Johnson & Johnson’s corporate representative during the trial, but who actually is a longtime employee of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary. Under questioning from Oklahoma City attorney Larry Ottaway, Deem-Eshelman provided testimony aimed at showing the drugmaker brought its opioid pain relievers to the Oklahoma market responsibly and through proper channels.