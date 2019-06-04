News
Investigation Underway After 2 Shot At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Tuesday, June 4th 2019, 5:47 PM CDT
The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people were shot and transported to a local hospital Tuesday.
The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of NW 126th Street. Police said the two victims were transported from the scene with non life threatening injuries.
The victims also told police they did not know the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released the names of the victims at this time.
