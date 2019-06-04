In a telephone call with the station, Chambers initially denied writing the post. He later backtracked, admitting he was responsible and adding that he believed he was sending a private message, not a public post.

The post, which has been removed, was originally reported by the Birmingham TV station WBRC.

Chambers claimed he "never said anything about killing out gays" but that "if it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out."

On Tuesday, Chambers issued an apology on Facebook: "Although I believe my comment was taken out of context and was not targeting the LGBTQ community, I know that it was wrong to say anyone should be kill [sic]."

A call and email to the city clerk's office were not immediately returned.