Hofeller, according to evidence cited by plaintiffs, concluded in an unpublished 2015 study that the inclusion of the citizenship question on the census would allow the government to draw political maps that would be advantageous to "Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites." He then pushed the Trump transition team to add the question and, according to the plaintiffs, ghostwrote a portion of a draft of the letter the Justice Department sent the Commerce Department in 2017 to request the change to the census.