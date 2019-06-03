President Trump touched down at Stansted Airport outside London on Monday morning, kicking off his first official state visit to Britain. After a helicopter ride into the center of the British capital Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania will rest for a while before joining Queen Elizabeth II for lunch.

CBS News will have live, ongoing coverage of Mr. Trump's state visit, during which he will also hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. On Wednesday, Mr. Trump will travel to Ireland to meet Prime Minister Leo Varadkar before attending events to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing in northern France by Allied forces in World War II.

As CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata reported, thousands protested during Mr. Trump's last visit to Britain, and similar demonstrations are widely expected this week.

"It's not just the normal threat of some violence, and you've got the assassination risk; it's also a threat and risk really around protests and the level of that protest," Richard Walton, the former head of counter-terrorism at Scotland Yard, told CBS News about the major security operation rolled out for the U.S. leader's visit.