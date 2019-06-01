Two Sayre Correctional Officers Arrested For Drug Trafficking
CUSTER COUNTY - Two Sayre correctional officers behind bars for allegedly trafficking drugs.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Justice, Micah Wascher and her husband, Travis Wascher, worked at the North Fork Correctional Facility in Sayre.
An investigation by drug task force members and the DOC’s Security Threats Intelligence Office led authorities to the couple’s Canute home.
When the search warrant was served authorities found 72 grams of methamphetamine at the home, according to the DOC.
The Waschers were arrested and booked in jail on Friday night on complaints of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance.
According to the Department of Corrections, a Custer County Judge has set the bond for the Waschers at $100,000 each.
The case is still under investigation by the district attorney's office along with other agencies.