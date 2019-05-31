Inhofe Promises Help For Storm Ravaged Oklahoma
Senator Jim Inhofe (R) Oklahoma is promising some much needed aid to the state during a tour of the El Reno tornado site.
Senator Inhofe toured the El Reno tornado damage from the air and on the ground.
He says President Trump is helping get aid to Oklahoma.
"He's responding to things like this. He responded in person to us before we even made a request.
Before the governor even had time to make his official request.
He said as soon as it gets here I'll approve it." Inhofe said.
The president called Governor Stitt this week while the governor was touring the damage. Stitt says the president told him federal help is on the way.
Inhofe says he is impressed with how Oklahomans are pulling together to help too.
"There’s never anything that draws people together than a disaster like this. And people that historically haven't even liked each other, they're actually going to," The senator said.
Over 64-thousand dollars has been raised through a go fund me account for the victims.
The city is writing checks to those victims from that account.
"With the losses they had trying to get everybody a little bit. The ones with the most need we try to get them a little bit more. Then we're going to try to do that again next week. I'm going to try to go out again Monday or Tuesday." Said El Reno Mayor Matt White.
"The community's rose up. Oklahomans rose up. You talk about the standard. The standards here."
If you’d like to help out, please log on to:
https://www.gofundme.com/city-of-el-reno-tornado-relief-fund