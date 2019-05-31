Trump’s threat came the same day that Mexico’s government announced it would begin the ratification process of the new agreement with the United States and Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement and less than two weeks after Mexico successfully negotiated the lifting of steel and aluminum tariffs from the U.S. that had been a roadblock to ratifying the new trade deal. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was one of the Trump administration’s most touted achievements, but is now once again in jeopardy.