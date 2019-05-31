"Indeed, I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists. The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation?" Cruz wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez took it a step further, asking the Republican senator to join forces to pass a bill prohibiting former members of Congress from becoming paid lobbyists.

"Let's make a deal. If we can agree on a bill with no partisan snuck-in clauses, no poison pills, etc - just a straight, clean ban on members of Congress becoming paid lobbyists - then I'll co-lead the bill with you," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Cruz's reply was simple: "You're on."

The strange bedfellows were soon joined by other members of Congress who typically disagree. Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted that he was "IN," and presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet also expressed support.

Rep. Chip Roy, the Republican who single-handedly blocked the major disaster relief bill from passing the House earlier this week, also wrote that he was "Happy to lead or otherwise co-sponsor in the House."

"Okay, with @brianschatz + @tedcruz we've got at least one D-R team in the Senate to ban members becoming lobbyists, & myself w/ @chiproytx makes at least one D-R team in the House. And that's just in a few hours - there will surely be more from both parties to sign on. Nice," Ocasio-Cortez wrote, adding a thumbs-up emoji.

Although she has become a progressive icon on the left, Ocasio-Cortez has shown willingness to reach across the aisle. Also on Thursday, she quote-tweeted a video on Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson supporting her push to end "one strike" rules targeting public housing tenants for eviction over minor drug offenses.

"So often, bipartisanship is marketed as: a) something only "centrist moderates" are capable of, or b) giving up your principles to "get things done,"" Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "I couldn't disagree more. You don't have to abandon your principles to agree. Being curious about other people's values helps, too."

If the Twitter confab translates into action, Congress's unlikeliest pair could fulfill a promise that lawmakers often make and break: to clean up Washington.