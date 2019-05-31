Ted Cruz, Ocasio-Cortez Team Up To Combat Corruption In Washington
Teamwork makes the dream work, the saying goes, and the latest burgeoning partnership in Congress certainly seems like one that might only happen in a dream. Conservative Sen. Ted Cruz and liberal firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez say they're teaming up to drain the swamp.
The unlikely pair share the popular opinion that Washington is corrupt, and needs to be reformed.
On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted an analysis by Public Citizen which found that nearly 60% of former members of the previous Congress who have taken jobs outside of politics -- including Ocasio-Cortez's predecessor, Joe Crowley -- are now working as lobbyists or influencing policy in some way. Certain laws prevent members of Congress from lobbying for a certain period of time, but they are loosely enforced.
"If you are a member of Congress + leave, you shouldn't be allowed to turn right around&leverage your service for a lobbyist check," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. "I don't think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you've served in Congress. At minimum there should be a long wait period."
Cruz then replied to Ocasio-Cortez's proposal, writing in his own tweet: "Here's something I don't say often: on this point, I AGREE with @AOC."