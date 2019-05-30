OKC Robbery Suspect Arrested, Returned To The Scene To Use Bathroom
Oklahoma City police arrested a robbery suspect on Wednesday inside the bathroom of a metro convenience store. Police said Matthew Barden, 25, returned to the scene of the crime to use the men’s bathroom.
Officers were called to the Circle K on south Meridian after the clerk on duty reported being robbed at gunpoint. She described the man as thin, wearing a mask, gloves, a dark hoodie and dark jeans.
The suspect demanded cash from the register and several packs of cigarettes. After he left the store the clerk called 911. Officers looked in the area of the store but never found the suspect.
Instead, police said Barden returned to the store on his own. The clerk recognized the man as the robbery suspect and called police.
“After the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint, taking cash and cigarettes,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He came back later to use the bathroom wearing the exact same clothing.”
According to the report Barden locked himself inside the men's bathroom.
“The clerk indicated he was on his cell phone in there or simply talking to himself,” said Knight.
Barden eventually surrendered to police and was arrested. Officers discovered the store manager was inside the bathroom with the suspect.
Investigators were able to connect Barden to the armed robbery earlier in the day after watching surveillance video. Barden was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on one complaint of first-degree robbery.
“We don’t typically see a suspect return to the scene of a crime,” said Knight. “Just a short period of time afterwards.”
Barden did not have a gun on him when he was arrested. Investigators later learned Barden was holding his hand like a gun during the robbery but did not actually have a weapon.