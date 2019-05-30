WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Misses US Extradition Hearing Amid Health Concerns
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has missed a court session, apparently due to health problems. Assange had been expected to appear from prison via video link at a brief hearing on the U.S. request to have him extradited Thursday at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
WikiLeaks said it had "grave concerns" about Assange's health. The anti-secrecy group said he had been moved to the prison health ward, a move which they said spoke for itself.
The Reuters news agency quoted his lawyer, Gareth Peirce, as saying that his client was "in fact far from well."
Assange is in Belmarsh prison serving time for jumping bail in Britain while fighting extradition to the United States, which accuses him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing secret documents containing the names of confidential military and diplomatic sources.