Judge Emma Arbuthnot said a more substantive extradition hearing on the U.S. request, set for June 12, could be moved to a court next to Belmarsh prison for convenience.

Arbuthnot acknowledged the concerns for Assange's health, according to Reuters, saying in court: "He's not very well."

Sweden is also seeking Assange for questioning about an alleged rape. It will come down to the British judiciary authorities to decide which extradition request to honor, if either.

Reuters quoted the statement from WikiLeaks, saying that during Assange's term in prison, "his health has continued to deteriorate and he has dramatically lost weight."