"All military personnel will avoid the inference that their political activities imply or appear to imply DoD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of a political candidate, campaign or cause," the policy states.

Examples of banned political activities include actively campaigning for a candidate, soliciting contributions, marching in a partisan parade or wearing uniforms to a partisan event. Certain political activities are allowed and encouraged — like voting in an election and making personal campaign donations.

While it's not clear whether the crew members belonged to the Navy or the Marines, CBS News' David Martin reports that in either case, the Department of the Navy bears responsibility.

During Mr. Trump's remarks to the approximately 1,000 uniformed sailors and Marines, he remarked that the troops assembled were "such good-looking people" that they could leave the military and "end up in Hollywood."