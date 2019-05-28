News
Police: Body Found In Trash In Southwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City.
Police said responding officers found an unidentified woman in an outdoor trash Sunday, May 26, in the 5700 block of S. Harvey Ct. Officials said the woman had trauma to her body consistent with homicide.
Authorities arrested 41-year-old Deborah Paulick on one complaint of murder in the first degree Monday.
The body has not yet been identified by the State Medical Examiner's Office.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.