WATCH: Crews Survey Damage From Deadly El Reno Tornado
Sunday, May 26th 2019, 7:42 AM CDT
Updated:
First responders worked through the night into the morning after a tornado ripped through a motel and mobile home park in El Reno.
Two people died as a result of the storm at the mobile home park.
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew over the damage and saw the crews continue their rescue efforts and going through the rubble with search dogs.
Most of the second floor of the motel was gone, and a green dumpster flew and landed into one of the second story rooms.
Jim Gardner said they were able to see the damage path was about 1.2 miles long.
The El Reno mayor will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. with an update.