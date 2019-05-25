Fatalities Reported In Nighttime Tornado Outbreak Across Central Oklahoma
Multiple nighttime tornadoes moved through the Oklahoma City metro area Saturday night. The first one happened in El Reno, where a tornado caused damage in at a hotel and a nearby mobile home park. Extensive damage and injuries were reported at the American Budget Value Inn near Interstate 40 and Highway 81.
El Reno City Councilwoman Tracey Rider told News 9 that there are fatalities at that hotel. The number of fatalities has not been confirmed.
Damage was reported near the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in northwest Oklahoma City. Damage was also reported near OCU and the state Capitol along northwest 23rd Street.
-- Confirmed damage to Trinity Baptist Church at NW 23rd and Classen. News 9's Lee Benson did this report from there:
-- Confirmed multiple trees uprooted NW 19th to NW23rd from Blackwelder to McKinley. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan did this report from the area.
-- Confirmed damage to Rainbow Records building at NW 23rd and Classen.
-- Confirmed damage to Paseo Arts Festival. Patrons in Sauced restaurant had to take cover in the basement.
The Memorial Day weekend could be off to a stormy start across Oklahoma as a tornado watch has been issued for the western part of the state.
The tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. for Beaver, Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Roger Mills, Tillman, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties.
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said storms would likely develop across the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles during the afternoon with storms pushing into northwest Oklahoma soon after.
A large complex of storms will move into western Oklahoma during the evening, capable of all types of severe weather - including tornadoes. The current projection is for storms to move into central Oklahoma sometime between 9 and 10 p.m.
There is a severe thunderstorm watch for most of central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, until midnight. Counties included are Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Garfield, Grady, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie County.
So, who could see storms between now and 9 p.m.?
And where are we thinking tornadoes could develop?
As has been the case for much of the week, the most concerning part of Saturday's storms is that many rain-soaked Oklahoma communities will be getting rain their lakes and rivers can't handle.