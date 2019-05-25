Severe Storm Causes Wind Damage In NW OKC Friday Night
Severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Friday night causing wind damage in some northwest Oklahoma City neighborhoods.
News 9 Storm Trackers Alan Broerse and Hank Brown tracked the storms across the southwest part of the metro area as the cell developed an area of circulation. That circulation may have produced a brief 'spin-up' in the area of Northwest 18th Street and Meridian Avenue to Northwest 28th Street and Portland Avenue.
It caused tree and power line damage throughout the area.
Watch the video above and Alan and News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne talk about that part of the storm. Hank Brown notes in the video that he thought the storm was going to produce a tornado near Will Rogers World Airport.
There were no reports of injuries in Friday night's storm, but the heavy rain added to flooding woes across the state, including in Kay County.
It also did quite a bit of wind damage in Altus earlier in the evening, including damage to a new fire station in the city.
After you've watched the video above, watch David's Saturday forecast below: