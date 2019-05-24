News
High Water Cause State Parks, Lakes Closures Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
Several state parks and lakes are closed in Oklahoma ahead of Memorial Day due to high waters.
There are high water closures at Great Plains, Fort Cobb and Lake Thunderbird state parks.
Keystone and Tenkiller will be closed during the holiday weekend, and Arcadia Lake has been closed indefinitely.
Hours have been reduced at the Roman Nose State Park Lodge Restaurant, and several others.
