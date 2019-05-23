News
WATCH: Tom & Rob Track Large Wedge Tornado Near Lipscomb, Texas
News 9 Storm Trackers Tom Pastrano and Rob Satkus tracked a large, wedge tornado in the Texas Panhandle Thursday night. This storm was near Lipscomb, Texas.
The storms that impacted the Texas Panhandle eventually moved into northwest Oklahoma, where a large tornado caused damage in Laverne.
