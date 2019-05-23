Civil Air Patrol Surveys Flood Damage
The Civil Air Patrol's Oklahoma Wing took off from Tulsa Thursday.
The crew flew over the Keystone Dam looking for flooding and damage all along the way and taking photos.
They then followed the Arkansas River all the way to I-40 before turning around and coming back to Tulsa.
Captain David Horn told News On Six why flying for the civil air patrol and taking part in this mission is it important task.
"Just helping out the community, it’s very important to get up and help people understand where the waters, where it’s rising where it’s safe to cross, and feels very good to get out and get that information to the public," said Captain David Horn, Mission Pilot with the Civil Air Patrol
The goal of the mission was for one of the crew members to take photographs which will be sent to emergency management agency's and anyone else who requests the photos.