This morning an employee at Stillwater Junior High found a gun located in an office on campus. The gun belonged to another SJH employee. Immediately, the employee who found the gun notified administrators and the administration notified the Stillwater Police Department.

The Stillwater Police Department is conducting an investigation and will determine if and what charges may be filed. Stillwater Public Schools will cooperate fully with the investigation and supports any action that may be taken.

Student and employee safety is a priority for Stillwater Schools and we applaud the employee who located the gun and notified administrators. Employee law prohibits us from disclosing the name and any details about the employee.