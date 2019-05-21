News
1 Dead After Car Swept Away By Floodwaters In Payne County
PERKINS, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after being swept away by floodwaters in Payne County Tuesday.
According to the OHP, emergency crews were called after someone reported seeing a car in the water south of Ampride convenience store around 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews located the car and the victim inside was deceased.
Officials said they believe the car was swept off the roadway south of State Highway 33 on South Perkins Road.
The victim has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.
