News
Streetcars Can Resume Operations Near Devon, Part Of Myriad Gardens To Reopen After Devon Tower Incident
Streetcars can to resume operations near the Devon Tower and parts of the Myriad Gardens will be reopened after Wednesday's incident at the Devon Tower.
A safety perimeter was established after part of the tower was hit by a building maintenance platform on May 15.
Devon officials said they made a successful building remediation, allowing streetcars to have access to Robinson Avenue and for the southern half of the Myriad Gardens to reopen.
Robinson and Sheridan avenues will remain closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as more remediations are being made, Devon officials said.