To qualify, adopters must have enough space for a horse and no history of animal abuse. Those approved get a wild horse, $500 up front, and $500 one year later.



"It's beneficial, but it's not why we're here," said Michael Galles, who's taking home his very first mustang. "I can see why they're doing it because it gets more people to take a chance on a wild horse."



"People get emotional when it comes to a bond with horses. How do you explain the feeling of what's going on here for those of you getting a mustang?" Battiste asked Debra Cash, who came to the center with Galles.