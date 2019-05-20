News
Several Structures Damaged, Animals Dead After Violent Tornado In Mangum
Monday, May 20th 2019, 9:43 PM CDT
MANGUM, Oklahoma - The Greer County sheriff says the tornado in Mangum heavily damaged several structures, including a historic home that’s 112 years old.
The historic home belongs to Brenda and Dale Rogers. They rode out the tornado in their laundry room with their dog “ Mr. Barker.” Their home lost part of its roof, and it was knocked off its foundation.
“We seen it just right over about where the softball fields are, and it’s not far. And you see it closer, and my husband said, ‘We’re gonna have to go somewhere,’” said Brenda Rogers.
The Rogers also had to put down three head of cattle that had broken legs.
