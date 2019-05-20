News
Will Rogers World Airport Warns Travelers To Anticipate Cancellations, Delays Due To Possible Severe Weather
Will Rogers World Airport staff is advising travelers to anticipate flight delays and cancellations due to impending severe weather in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Several airlines proactively canceled afternoon and evening flights to avoid delays in other cities and aircraft damage caused by potential high winds or hail.
Travelers are asked to check on the status of their arrivals and departures before coming to the airport or to consider rebooking their flights if possible. Some airlines are waiving their change fees.
The garage and covered parking at the airport is completely full and the airport is NOT considered a public shelter.