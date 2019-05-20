Oklahomans Remember May 20, 2013 Moore Tornadoes
MOORE, Oklahoma - It was May 20, 2013 when an EF5 Tornado ripped through the town of Moore, Oklahoma.
24 people died in the twister, including seven children that were at Plaza Towers Elementary school.
Severe weather threatens the Oklahoma City metro on the same day just six years later.
The Moore School District was one of the first schools in the area to cancel classes, countless other followed suit.
Since that deadly day in 2013, Moore passed a bond to put shelters in all the city's schools.
Today, 31 of the 35 schools in the district are now sheltered. Those spaces double as practice facilities, classrooms and lecture halls.
Moore Public Schoos said in a recent Facebook post that all storm shelters will be completed by end of July 2019.
Again, even with shelters, Moore and most districts are taking extra precautions to make sure everyone stay safe.