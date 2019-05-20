News
1 Taken To Hospital After Early Morning Fight In SW Oklahoma City
Monday, May 20th 2019, 5:19 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning, after fight took place in southwest Oklahoma City, officials said.
According to police, two homeless men were fighting near Rockwell Avenue and Melrose Lane, when one man hit the other in the head with a rock.
Officers said they originally got a call saying this incident was a shooting.
The victim walked to a nearby 7-Eleven with a head wound and was later taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown, police said.
A woman is being questioned that reportedly witnessed the fight, officials said.
