Schools Closing Monday Due To Severe Weather Threat
Some Oklahoma school districts have decided to cancel classes as a strong outbreak of severe storms are expected to arrive in Oklahoma Monday and last through the night.
As of 8 p.m. Oklahoma City Public Schools, Mid-Del Public Schools, Norman Public Schools, Moore Public Schools, Yukon, Mustang , Millwood, Western Heights, Putnam City, Kingfisher, Weatherford Public Schools and the OU Norman campus will be closed Monday due to the threat.
The Midwest City graduation ceremony set for Monday night has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 at the Cox Convention Center.
The first wave of storms will arrive across western Oklahoma and central Oklahoma Monday morning. The threats with these storms will be mainly wind and hail.
The tornado threat will increase as the second wave of storms develop by mid-afternoon across central, western and southwest Oklahoma.
The last wave of storms will push through tomorrow night with a continued wind, hail, flooding and tornado threat.
