Lincoln County Sheriff's, OSBI Investigating Homicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A homicide investigation is underway Saturday night in Lincoln County.
Police say they're trying to sort out what happened just outside of meeker late Friday night.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's office is investigating along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation.
Sources tell News 9 the incident was a stabbing and that the suspect and victim were family members. Sources also said the suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for update as information becomes available.