Preliminary Reports Indicate Damage From Tornado In Comanche County
Saturday, May 18th 2019, 8:25 AM CDT
A tornado near the town of Geronimo in Comanche County has caused damage, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.
The Comanche County sheriff's office spokesperson said preliminary reports indicate property damage.
News 9 meteorologist Jed Castles said reports indicate structural damage was reported near the corner of Main Street and Honeywell Avenue in Geronimo.
There has been no report of injuries from this storm.
This is a developing story.