Initial Damage Survey Puts Geronimo Tornado At EF2, Says NWS
Two homes were destroyed and one person was taken to a local hospital after a tornado moved through the town of Geronimo early Saturday.
Early Saturday afternoon, officials with the National Weather Service said its initial damage survey indicates an EF2 tornado hit the town.
Fire officials in the Comanche County town talked to News 9's Ali Brooks and told her that the person taken to the hospital was taken for precautionary measures. Two other people in one of the destroyed homes made it out without injury and were talking to American Red Cross workers, who were already on the scene.
News 9 meteorologist Jed Castles said early reports indicated structural damage was reported near the corner of Main Street and Honeywell Avenue in Geronimo. Another area of damage was reported in the area of Southeast 45th Street and New Hope Road.
Ali Brooks shared these photos from the scene:
This is a developing story.