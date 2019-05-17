Moore Tornado Survivor Continues To Help Others As She Heals
MOORE, Oklahoma - A survivor of the 2013 Moore tornado that killed 24 people and injured many others, is urging everyone to be weather aware this weekend.
Elizabeth Pikovsky grabbed her dog and was trying to get into a storm shelter, when the tornado demolished her home. The EF-5 tornado actually launched Pikovsky across the house, before a bathtub landed on her and her dog, probably saving their lives.
Pikovsky continues to work as a certified nurse at the Norman VA Center. She also reaches out to others who have lived through severe weather on social media.
“If you don’t have a storm shelter, gather some pillows and blankets, and get in the bathtub and get a helmet,” she said.
Pikovsky credits News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne with giving her the pep talk she needed to seek help for acute PTSD a few years ago.