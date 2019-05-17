Severe Storm Threat Low Friday, Weekend Storms Likely
The threat for severe storms remains low Friday, and will most likely occur in far west Oklahoma.
Developing storms could potentially become severe.
Two rounds of storms are expected to arrive in the state Saturday. The morning threat will have a low to moderate threat for severe storms. These storms will likely be severe with hail and wind being the main threats. However brief spin ups or weak tornadoes will be possible along the line.
The upper level storm continues to shift east thru the far west US mountains. Ahead of it, gulf moisture is streaming up into the state with gusty south winds.
For Oklahoma City the morning storms will arrive between 8 a.m. and noon. The second wave of storms will arrive between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Something to keep in mind, the morning storms could linger longer in central Oklahoma which would limit the severe threat later in the day.
