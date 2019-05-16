News
Hospitalized 8-Year-Old Hoping To Meet Popular Oklahoma YouTube Gamer
An 8-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is battling for his life, after two open heart surgeries at OU Children’s Hospital.
Jos Hawkins has been in the hospital since January with life-threatening upper respiratory problems.
Hawkins’ parents say he’s passed the time watching YouTube videos posted by popular Gamer Zack Scott, who lives in Moore.
“He’s a zebra gamer, they call him,” said Hawkins’ mother Crystal. “And Jos is one of his zebra herd. And he just cracks up at everything Zack says and does.”
The Hawkins family would like to connect in some way with Zack Scott.