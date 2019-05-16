OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating following a shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City. 

According to police, the shooting occurred at Southwest 35th Street and Miller around 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

Police told News 9 a man was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot in the forearm. The victim's mother drove him to a local hospital. 

Police said at this time, there are no descriptions of the suspect. 

