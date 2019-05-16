Lawmakers Working To Fully Fund ODOT's Road, Bridges Plan
Anyone who has driven on Oklahoma's highways knows they're in need of repair.
The budget agreement reached this week by the governor and legislative leaders calls for fully funding the Department of Transportation's road and bridges projects for the first time in a long time.
When times are lean, one of the first places the legislature looks to make cuts is the state Department of Transportation, and Oklahoma has seen it's share of lean times.
In the past 10 years, the Department of Transportation has seen $886 million diverted to other priorities. That means roads and bridges have slowly deteriorated.
The spending plan the legislature is considering will fully fund the state's eight year plan to replace or rehab 686 bridges and do 720 miles of highway improvements.
ODOT said this is great news. They don't have to change the 8-year plan again.
The spending plan still has to be approved by the full House and Senate.