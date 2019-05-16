Oklahoma Girl Scout Creates 'Angel' Gowns For Grieving Families
OKLAHOMA CITY - A local Girl Scout is making a big difference for dozens of suffering Oklahoma families.
It all began when Putnam City North student, Paige Bush was coming up with a project to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award.
“The gold award is the highest honor you can get as a Girl Scout,” Bush said.
Bush realized there was a problem in Oklahoma she wanted to address.
“I noticed Oklahoma’s high infant mortality rate. I wanted to help contribute to the grieving of the mothers,” Bush said.
Bush took up sewing and put out a call for sentimental and fine fabrics.
“My mom would post on her Facebook and I would post on mine, and we had a page asking for donations. I would ask old teachers. My mom would reach out to old friends,” Bush said.
Donations of old wedding and bridesmaid dresses came pouring in. Bush began turning them into burial gowns for babies lost during or before birth.
Each little gown comes with two bonnets and a keepsake charm for the family.
Bush says she only planned to make about 50 gowns when she started, but community support allowed her to expand the project.
“With all the donations I got, and all the volunteers that came to help, I had so many and I was able to make 120 or something,” Bush said.
Pat Wimberley is one of the project volunteers who came in droves to make dresses. She's also a former Girl Scout and children's hospital employee.
“I'm sure the hospitals and the nurses particularly are very much appreciating,” Wimberley said.
Now called “Angel Wings, Angel Gowns,” Bush’s initiative will continue through Putnam City North and volunteers.
Bush received her Girl Scout Gold Award for her work in early May.
The gowns made so far were given to Mercy Hospital and OU Medical Center.