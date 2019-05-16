News
Men Attack Tulsa Couple With Shotgun, Axe In Family Feud
Thursday, May 16th 2019, 10:13 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a family feud exploded with gunfire and an axe attack Thursday, May 16. Two men kicked in the door to their father's home in the 2200 block of North Toledo Place around 1 a.m., TPD said.
Police say there had been a "family feud" on Wednesday, and the men fired multiple shots from a shotgun trying to kill their father. No one was hit.
One of the men grabbed an axe and assaulted the man and his girlfriend. Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they are expected to recover.
The two men ran off after the attack.